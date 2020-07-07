All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 211 PRINCESS ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
211 PRINCESS ST
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:26 AM

211 PRINCESS ST

211 Princess Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

211 Princess Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
ABOUT PROPERTY: Enjoy the beginning of each day in this luxurious townhome in the heart of Old Town Alexandria! This elegant 2 BR/2.5 BATH home has exceptional charm, a wood-burning fireplace with built-in book shelves, gorgeous hardwood floors, a recently modernized kitchen with granite countertops and a private and secure one-car garage. The light-filled living room opens to a fenced patio that leads to the community's tennis courts and swimming pool. The walking-friendly neighborhood includes historic homes, King Street shopping and restaurants, Potomac riverfront with marina, Founders' Park, Torpedo Factory art galleries, sailing, kayaking, biking, annual Scottish Walk Parade and weekly farmers market in season. Nearby transportation venues include Metro subways and buses, Amtrak trains and Reagan National Airports. Additionally, this lovely townhome is a short drive, Uber or Metro ride to nearby major employers, including the new Amazon HQ, U.S. Capitol, White House, Pentagon, hospitals, universities, museums and major federal departments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 PRINCESS ST have any available units?
211 PRINCESS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 211 PRINCESS ST have?
Some of 211 PRINCESS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 PRINCESS ST currently offering any rent specials?
211 PRINCESS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 PRINCESS ST pet-friendly?
No, 211 PRINCESS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 211 PRINCESS ST offer parking?
Yes, 211 PRINCESS ST offers parking.
Does 211 PRINCESS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 PRINCESS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 PRINCESS ST have a pool?
Yes, 211 PRINCESS ST has a pool.
Does 211 PRINCESS ST have accessible units?
No, 211 PRINCESS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 211 PRINCESS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 PRINCESS ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 PRINCESS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 PRINCESS ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Asher
620 N Fayette St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard
Alexandria, VA 22301
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311
Sherwood at Southern Towers
5001 Seminary Road
Alexandria, VA 22311

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University