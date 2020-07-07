211 PRINCESS ST

Amenities

ABOUT PROPERTY: Enjoy the beginning of each day in this luxurious townhome in the heart of Old Town Alexandria! This elegant 2 BR/2.5 BATH home has exceptional charm, a wood-burning fireplace with built-in book shelves, gorgeous hardwood floors, a recently modernized kitchen with granite countertops and a private and secure one-car garage. The light-filled living room opens to a fenced patio that leads to the community's tennis courts and swimming pool. The walking-friendly neighborhood includes historic homes, King Street shopping and restaurants, Potomac riverfront with marina, Founders' Park, Torpedo Factory art galleries, sailing, kayaking, biking, annual Scottish Walk Parade and weekly farmers market in season. Nearby transportation venues include Metro subways and buses, Amtrak trains and Reagan National Airports. Additionally, this lovely townhome is a short drive, Uber or Metro ride to nearby major employers, including the new Amazon HQ, U.S. Capitol, White House, Pentagon, hospitals, universities, museums and major federal departments.