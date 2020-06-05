All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

21 E MYRTLE STREET

21 East Myrtle Street · No Longer Available
Location

21 East Myrtle Street, Alexandria, VA 22301
Rosemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous 2 bed/2 bath duplex just blocks to the Braddock Road METRO with off-street parking. Renovated open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Hardwood on main and upper levels. Fully finished basement with updated full bath, laundry, storage & walkout. Floored attic provides additional storage. French doors from dining room lead to deck and brick patio in fully fenced backyard. Enjoy the popular shops and restaurants in Del Ray and Old Town. Convenient to DC, Crystal City, Pentagon, and the new Amazon HQ's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 E MYRTLE STREET have any available units?
21 E MYRTLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 21 E MYRTLE STREET have?
Some of 21 E MYRTLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 E MYRTLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
21 E MYRTLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 E MYRTLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 21 E MYRTLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 21 E MYRTLE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 21 E MYRTLE STREET offers parking.
Does 21 E MYRTLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 E MYRTLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 E MYRTLE STREET have a pool?
No, 21 E MYRTLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 21 E MYRTLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 21 E MYRTLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 21 E MYRTLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 E MYRTLE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 E MYRTLE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 E MYRTLE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

