21 E MYRTLE STREET

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fabulous 2 bed/2 bath duplex just blocks to the Braddock Road METRO with off-street parking. Renovated open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Hardwood on main and upper levels. Fully finished basement with updated full bath, laundry, storage & walkout. Floored attic provides additional storage. French doors from dining room lead to deck and brick patio in fully fenced backyard. Enjoy the popular shops and restaurants in Del Ray and Old Town. Convenient to DC, Crystal City, Pentagon, and the new Amazon HQ's.