All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 206 PATRICK ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
206 PATRICK ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

206 PATRICK ST

206 North Patrick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Braddock Road Metro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

206 North Patrick Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
A new house on old footprints. A must see 2br/2ba townhouse in old town Alexandria. Within one block of King St and all the shops and restaurants. Easy access to the Metro and bus service. This lovely rebuilt townhouse features all new appliances in an open floor plan on the first floor. Two bedrooms each with tiled baths. Paved rear yard with ample space for cookouts and lounging. Come& look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 PATRICK ST have any available units?
206 PATRICK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 PATRICK ST have?
Some of 206 PATRICK ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 PATRICK ST currently offering any rent specials?
206 PATRICK ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 PATRICK ST pet-friendly?
No, 206 PATRICK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 206 PATRICK ST offer parking?
Yes, 206 PATRICK ST does offer parking.
Does 206 PATRICK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 PATRICK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 PATRICK ST have a pool?
No, 206 PATRICK ST does not have a pool.
Does 206 PATRICK ST have accessible units?
No, 206 PATRICK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 206 PATRICK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 PATRICK ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

New Brookside Apartments
601 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive
Alexandria, VA 22310
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria
Alexandria, VA 23238
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University