Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included parking extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this Pristine & Gorgeous Unit, Turn Key Condition. Largest 1 BR in Sought After Watergate. Incredible View in this Immaculate Unit, Watch The City Lights From the Balcony, New Carpet, Fresh Paint, Extra Storage Gated Community With Great Amenities, All Utilities Included. Minuets To DC & Old Town Alexandria A Must See