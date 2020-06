Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Beautiful Single Family Home Near Crystal City - Best priced home in Lynnhaven for rent!! Sunny end unit 2br 1ba town home in Lynhaven. Great front porch for relaxing. Separate living room and dining room area. Huge fenced in backyard. Close to Potomac Yards where you will find Target, groceries, movie theaters and much more. Easy access to Rt 1 and DC. Available 7/1/2019. Call Property Specialists for a showing at 703-525-7010



(RLNE4930877)