204 N COLUMBUS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

A Classic Old Towne flat /residence, in the center of town * Well maintained Street level Apartment, with Separate Private entrance, Old, refinished hardwood floors, High Ceilings, Plaster Walls, Plantation Shutters, Pocket Doors, Living Rm with Bay Window, Dining Rm, Kitchen has Granite Countertops & country sink * Second country sink in adjacent prep area * Comes with charming Private Patio * In-Unit Stacked Washer/Dryer *Some shared utilities - Owner pays heat* 1 Block to Free trolley to Metro * Street parking only. *This is true Old Town Living. To Qualify; Inc > 40 x Mo rent by 1 or 2 incomes, good credit, good employment history, good housing history. 2 year Lease Preferred. *On Line application $50/ea. AVAILABLE JUNE 20, 2019