Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
204 N COLUMBUS STREET
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

204 N COLUMBUS STREET

204 North Columbus Street · No Longer Available
Location

204 North Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
A Classic Old Towne flat /residence, in the center of town * Well maintained Street level Apartment, with Separate Private entrance, Old, refinished hardwood floors, High Ceilings, Plaster Walls, Plantation Shutters, Pocket Doors, Living Rm with Bay Window, Dining Rm, Kitchen has Granite Countertops & country sink * Second country sink in adjacent prep area * Comes with charming Private Patio * In-Unit Stacked Washer/Dryer *Some shared utilities - Owner pays heat* 1 Block to Free trolley to Metro * Street parking only. *This is true Old Town Living. To Qualify; Inc > 40 x Mo rent by 1 or 2 incomes, good credit, good employment history, good housing history. 2 year Lease Preferred. *On Line application $50/ea. AVAILABLE JUNE 20, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 N COLUMBUS STREET have any available units?
204 N COLUMBUS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 204 N COLUMBUS STREET have?
Some of 204 N COLUMBUS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 N COLUMBUS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
204 N COLUMBUS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 N COLUMBUS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 204 N COLUMBUS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 204 N COLUMBUS STREET offer parking?
No, 204 N COLUMBUS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 204 N COLUMBUS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 N COLUMBUS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 N COLUMBUS STREET have a pool?
No, 204 N COLUMBUS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 204 N COLUMBUS STREET have accessible units?
No, 204 N COLUMBUS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 204 N COLUMBUS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 N COLUMBUS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 N COLUMBUS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 N COLUMBUS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
