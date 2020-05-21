203 YOAKUM PARKWAY

Amenities

JUST REDUCED - A MUST SEE IN ALEXANDRIA Talk about a Room with a view on the 11th floor~ Impeccable 1-Bedroom condo in Alexandria~ Hardwood floors throughout~ Updated Kitchen~ Washer & Dryer in unit~ Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer plus the community amenities included. Cable / internet are the only responsibility of the tenant. Gated community with secured building. Close to Old Town Alexandria, Airport, Pentagon. Metro and Dash bus stops out front of building.- Condo Fees are paid by the owner. Sorry, NO Pets