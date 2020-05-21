All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:44 AM

203 YOAKUM PARKWAY

203 Yoakum Parkway · (703) 772-5759
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

203 Yoakum Parkway, Alexandria, VA 22304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1102 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
JUST REDUCED - A MUST SEE IN ALEXANDRIA Talk about a Room with a view on the 11th floor~ Impeccable 1-Bedroom condo in Alexandria~ Hardwood floors throughout~ Updated Kitchen~ Washer & Dryer in unit~ Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer plus the community amenities included. Cable / internet are the only responsibility of the tenant. Gated community with secured building. Close to Old Town Alexandria, Airport, Pentagon. Metro and Dash bus stops out front of building.- Condo Fees are paid by the owner. Sorry, NO Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 YOAKUM PARKWAY have any available units?
203 YOAKUM PARKWAY has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 YOAKUM PARKWAY have?
Some of 203 YOAKUM PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 YOAKUM PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
203 YOAKUM PARKWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 YOAKUM PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 203 YOAKUM PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 203 YOAKUM PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 203 YOAKUM PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 203 YOAKUM PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 YOAKUM PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 YOAKUM PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 203 YOAKUM PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 203 YOAKUM PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 203 YOAKUM PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 203 YOAKUM PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 YOAKUM PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
