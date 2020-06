Amenities

This is a 1 bed/1 bath condo in sought after Del Ray! Wood floors throughout and tiled kitchen and bath. Several storage closets for the size! Front and rear entry. Parking included. Walk to shops and restaurants! Most affordable living in Alexandria! Good credit only please. Call Brooke for a showing 808-754-6352.