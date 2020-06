Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Sun filled end unit condo-townhome featuring lots of builder`s and owners upgrades. Custom Benjamin Moore paints throughout, upgraded light fixtures and mirrors in baths, hardwoods, built in closet organizers. Open main level floor plan, upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, three bedrooms, two and half baths and one car garage. Convenient location with short distance to several metros, Del Ray, Old Town and Crystal City, DC and DCA airport and so much more!