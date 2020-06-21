All apartments in Alexandria
1774 DOGWOOD DR
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

1774 DOGWOOD DR

1774 Dogwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1774 Dogwood Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302
Fairlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1774 DOGWOOD DR Available 07/19/19 Spacious 2BR, 2BA Terrace Townhome! - Absolutely Gorgeous & Meticulously Maintained*Remodeled & Renovate w/Designer Paint Colors, Trims & Moldings thr-out*Spacious 2BR, 2BA Light & Bright Terrace Townhome!Beautiful Floors lead to Lux Kitchen w/Granite Counterstops, Subway Tile Backsplash, SS Appliances & lots of white cabinetry for storage*Renovated Bathrooms w/Ceramic Tile*Excellent location near shops, restaurants*Shows like a model-home! Walking distance to Shirlington & Fairlington restaurants and Bradlee Shopping Center

*AVAILABLE 7.19.19

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Heather Paterno for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346

(RLNE4931471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

