Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1774 DOGWOOD DR Available 07/19/19 Spacious 2BR, 2BA Terrace Townhome! - Absolutely Gorgeous & Meticulously Maintained*Remodeled & Renovate w/Designer Paint Colors, Trims & Moldings thr-out*Spacious 2BR, 2BA Light & Bright Terrace Townhome!Beautiful Floors lead to Lux Kitchen w/Granite Counterstops, Subway Tile Backsplash, SS Appliances & lots of white cabinetry for storage*Renovated Bathrooms w/Ceramic Tile*Excellent location near shops, restaurants*Shows like a model-home! Walking distance to Shirlington & Fairlington restaurants and Bradlee Shopping Center



*AVAILABLE 7.19.19



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Heather Paterno for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*HeatherP@chamberstheory.com or call 703.302.0346



(RLNE4931471)