Picture perfect condo townhouse in sought after Cameron Station. Open floor plan, high ceilings, hardwood floors, SS appliances, granite counters, freshly painted, new carpet and much more. Deck off Master Bedroom, 1 garage spot and 1 assigned spot. Close to all of Cameron Station amenities. A short commute to DC, Old Town, Pentagon, Crystal City. Rush hour shuttle bus to Van Dorn Metro, expansive community gym, pool, fitness classes and community shops.