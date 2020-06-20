1734 OSAGE ST #304

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

***At this time we are only conducting virtual tours. Please make an online appointment to set up tour. | Walk into this two-story end unit through an arched, covered stairway, providing weather protection and secluded entrance to home. An open living space greets you on the main level, with a large living room, dining area, kitchen, and balcony. The living space is bright, with lots of natural light from the windows and recessed lights. It offers a place for cozy entertainment, complete with a gas fireplace that includes a marble hearth and simple white mantel. The breakfast nook provides a space for the house to come together for meals, and balcony access gives the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful summer weather without going far from home. The updated kitchen, with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, is brought together by white cabinets and a seafoam green backsplash, giving the kitchen a light, airy feel when you're cooking at home. The main level also includes a half-bath for guests. Upstairs, you'll find the sizable master suite, with attached contemporary bath and walk-in closet. The ensuite features a double vanity and full bathtub. The large picture window in the bedroom brings in generous natural light. The second bedroom is just down the hall, also complete with an ensuite bathroom with bathtub and considerable walk-in closet. The upper level features a washer and dryer. This lease includes one parking spot, in an open lot with plenty of spaces for guests. Settled in a quiet corner of the Kingsgate complex, this home offers easy access to Quaker Lane and King Street, main arteries to I-395, providing quick commutes to Old Town, DC, and Reagan National Airport. For shopping and carry-out closer to home, Osage Street is minutes from Farlington and Bradley Shopping Centers.