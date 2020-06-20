All apartments in Alexandria
1734 OSAGE ST #304
Last updated May 13 2020 at 3:31 PM

1734 OSAGE ST #304

1734 Osage Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

1734 Osage Street, Alexandria, VA 22302
Fairlington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***At this time we are only conducting virtual tours. Please make an online appointment to set up tour. | Walk into this two-story end unit through an arched, covered stairway, providing weather protection and secluded entrance to home. An open living space greets you on the main level, with a large living room, dining area, kitchen, and balcony. The living space is bright, with lots of natural light from the windows and recessed lights. It offers a place for cozy entertainment, complete with a gas fireplace that includes a marble hearth and simple white mantel. The breakfast nook provides a space for the house to come together for meals, and balcony access gives the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful summer weather without going far from home. The updated kitchen, with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, is brought together by white cabinets and a seafoam green backsplash, giving the kitchen a light, airy feel when you're cooking at home. The main level also includes a half-bath for guests. Upstairs, you'll find the sizable master suite, with attached contemporary bath and walk-in closet. The ensuite features a double vanity and full bathtub. The large picture window in the bedroom brings in generous natural light. The second bedroom is just down the hall, also complete with an ensuite bathroom with bathtub and considerable walk-in closet. The upper level features a washer and dryer. This lease includes one parking spot, in an open lot with plenty of spaces for guests. Settled in a quiet corner of the Kingsgate complex, this home offers easy access to Quaker Lane and King Street, main arteries to I-395, providing quick commutes to Old Town, DC, and Reagan National Airport. For shopping and carry-out closer to home, Osage Street is minutes from Farlington and Bradley Shopping Centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 OSAGE ST #304 have any available units?
1734 OSAGE ST #304 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 OSAGE ST #304 have?
Some of 1734 OSAGE ST #304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 OSAGE ST #304 currently offering any rent specials?
1734 OSAGE ST #304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 OSAGE ST #304 pet-friendly?
No, 1734 OSAGE ST #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1734 OSAGE ST #304 offer parking?
Yes, 1734 OSAGE ST #304 does offer parking.
Does 1734 OSAGE ST #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1734 OSAGE ST #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 OSAGE ST #304 have a pool?
No, 1734 OSAGE ST #304 does not have a pool.
Does 1734 OSAGE ST #304 have accessible units?
No, 1734 OSAGE ST #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 OSAGE ST #304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1734 OSAGE ST #304 has units with dishwashers.
