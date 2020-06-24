17 KENNEDY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Terrific home in excellent condition - END TH with a large side and rear yard fully fenced.Generous kitchen has granite counters, lots of maple cabinets, a pantry cabinet, Ceramic tile floor, access to lowe level family room. Entry way has large coat/storage closet. combo living & dining room with lots of newer windows and access to rear patio where there is a nice stone patio. 2 bedrooms up - originally 3 but now master is big with 2 closets. Remodeled baths! Lower level family room has natural stone floor, builtin shelving at bottom of stairs, good organized storage space in laundry room. General yard maintenance is included with landscaping work included and twice monthly mowing. Tenant should expect to mow the other 2 weeks. Available April 1st