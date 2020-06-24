All apartments in Alexandria
17 KENNEDY STREET
17 KENNEDY STREET

17 Kennedy Street · No Longer Available
Location

17 Kennedy Street, Alexandria, VA 22305
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Terrific home in excellent condition - END TH with a large side and rear yard fully fenced.Generous kitchen has granite counters, lots of maple cabinets, a pantry cabinet, Ceramic tile floor, access to lowe level family room. Entry way has large coat/storage closet. combo living & dining room with lots of newer windows and access to rear patio where there is a nice stone patio. 2 bedrooms up - originally 3 but now master is big with 2 closets. Remodeled baths! Lower level family room has natural stone floor, builtin shelving at bottom of stairs, good organized storage space in laundry room. General yard maintenance is included with landscaping work included and twice monthly mowing. Tenant should expect to mow the other 2 weeks. Available April 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 KENNEDY STREET have any available units?
17 KENNEDY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 KENNEDY STREET have?
Some of 17 KENNEDY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 KENNEDY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
17 KENNEDY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 KENNEDY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 17 KENNEDY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 17 KENNEDY STREET offer parking?
No, 17 KENNEDY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 17 KENNEDY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 KENNEDY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 KENNEDY STREET have a pool?
No, 17 KENNEDY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 17 KENNEDY STREET have accessible units?
No, 17 KENNEDY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 17 KENNEDY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 KENNEDY STREET has units with dishwashers.
