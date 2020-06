Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Stately BRICK front townhouse with 2 car garage, 4 BR,4 1/2 BA, 2 MASTER BEDROOMS SUITES! Walk to Old Town Alexandria with fine restaurants, shops, etc. adjacent to the scenic Potomac River, G W Bike/walking trail to Mount Vernon. Great Community with large swimming pool, tennis courts & TOT lot. Spacious sun filled rooms with large windows, French Doors & HIGH CEILINGS. Walk out basement to Fully Fenced Rear Yard. Too good to be a rental.