All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 16 East Braddock Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
16 East Braddock Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

16 East Braddock Road

16 East Braddock Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16 East Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
16 East Braddock Road Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home on Corner Lot - 1.2 Mile to Braddock Rd Metro - mile to Braddock Rd Metro Station. 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home that sits on a corner lot in City of Alexandria. Remodeled in 2014. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout most the home. Upgrades include a dual shower in remodeled master bathroom and electric warming towel rack. Master bedroom walk-in closet is an organizers dream. Master bedroom has high vaulted ceiling. Triple pane windows throughout the home help with energy efficiency and add an additional layer of sound proofing. Large formal dining room and kitchen has ample space for table for four. Kitchen also has every chefs preference in a gas stove.

Driveway parking provides shelter for 2 cars or 1 car and a motorcycle plus a 110 volt charging station.

Fenced in backyard. Perfect for entertaining, trying out your green thumb or simply relaxing. Deck furniture and gas grill convey with the home! Charming shed with lawnmower, leaf blower and trimmer will stay as well. Built in sprinkler system makes taking care of the lawn a breeze.

Close to Del Ray, Old Town Alexandria and DC as well as multiple grocery stores- Trader Joes, Aldi, Whole Foods, etc- YMCA, dog parks and trails. 2 bus stops 1 block away from home.

Living room: 1613 hardwood Dining room: 1312 hardwood Kitchen: 1310 tile flooring

Main level bedroom #1: 119 hardwood Main level bedroom #2: 1111 hardwood

Upper level master bedroom: 1514 hardwood Upper level bedroom #3: 1411 carpet

Elementary School: Jefferson-Houston Middle School: George Washington High School: T.C. Williams
*Please contact schools to ensure home is located within the respective school zone's boundary.

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $150,000/ year. Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:

Application Fee: $45/ applicant
Rent: $3,750
Security Deposit: $3,750 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: 8/1/2020
Pet Deposit: $500 / pet

Utilities: Tenant pays for All utilities (gas, water, trash and electric)

Pets: Case by case basis dogs only maximum 2 allowed

To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5834853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 East Braddock Road have any available units?
16 East Braddock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 16 East Braddock Road have?
Some of 16 East Braddock Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 East Braddock Road currently offering any rent specials?
16 East Braddock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 East Braddock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 East Braddock Road is pet friendly.
Does 16 East Braddock Road offer parking?
Yes, 16 East Braddock Road offers parking.
Does 16 East Braddock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 East Braddock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 East Braddock Road have a pool?
No, 16 East Braddock Road does not have a pool.
Does 16 East Braddock Road have accessible units?
No, 16 East Braddock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16 East Braddock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 East Braddock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 East Braddock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 East Braddock Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St
Alexandria, VA 22304
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22306
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way
Alexandria, VA 22310
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University