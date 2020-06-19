Amenities

16 East Braddock Road Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home on Corner Lot - 1.2 Mile to Braddock Rd Metro - mile to Braddock Rd Metro Station. 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home that sits on a corner lot in City of Alexandria. Remodeled in 2014. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout most the home. Upgrades include a dual shower in remodeled master bathroom and electric warming towel rack. Master bedroom walk-in closet is an organizers dream. Master bedroom has high vaulted ceiling. Triple pane windows throughout the home help with energy efficiency and add an additional layer of sound proofing. Large formal dining room and kitchen has ample space for table for four. Kitchen also has every chefs preference in a gas stove.



Driveway parking provides shelter for 2 cars or 1 car and a motorcycle plus a 110 volt charging station.



Fenced in backyard. Perfect for entertaining, trying out your green thumb or simply relaxing. Deck furniture and gas grill convey with the home! Charming shed with lawnmower, leaf blower and trimmer will stay as well. Built in sprinkler system makes taking care of the lawn a breeze.



Close to Del Ray, Old Town Alexandria and DC as well as multiple grocery stores- Trader Joes, Aldi, Whole Foods, etc- YMCA, dog parks and trails. 2 bus stops 1 block away from home.



Living room: 1613 hardwood Dining room: 1312 hardwood Kitchen: 1310 tile flooring



Main level bedroom #1: 119 hardwood Main level bedroom #2: 1111 hardwood



Upper level master bedroom: 1514 hardwood Upper level bedroom #3: 1411 carpet



Elementary School: Jefferson-Houston Middle School: George Washington High School: T.C. Williams

*Please contact schools to ensure home is located within the respective school zone's boundary.



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $150,000/ year. Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:



Application Fee: $45/ applicant

Rent: $3,750

Security Deposit: $3,750 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: 8/1/2020

Pet Deposit: $500 / pet



Utilities: Tenant pays for All utilities (gas, water, trash and electric)



Pets: Case by case basis dogs only maximum 2 allowed



To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.



Property Specialists Inc represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



No Cats Allowed



