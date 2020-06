Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3 level townhouse, 2 bedrooms and full bath on top level, living room, open dinning and kitchen on main, basement is large open area that can be used as 3rd bedroom with full bath and walkout to back yard. Private parking for one car in rear of home. Full size Washer and dryer are in basement. Kitchen is upgraded has lots of storage and granite countertop space.

AVAILABLE NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4623630)