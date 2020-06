Amenities

Fabulous 2 bedroom / 1 1/2 bathroom condo with easy bus access and I-395 for commuting. Live in style with updated stainless steel appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Front patio is great for BBQ'ing and quiet evenings. Enjoy the park-like setting of this condo community with a fitness center, tot lot, outdoor pool (seasonal) and ample parking. Do not miss out on this fantastic condo! Short term lease of 6 months accepted!