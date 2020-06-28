1401 ORONOCO STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RENOVATED TOP TO BOTTOM 4 level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath END UNIT in popular COLECROFT. Fresh paint throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors. Fireplace with granite surround. BRAND NEW KITCHEN everything opens to unique BRICK WALLED patio. HUGE basement perfect for storage, exercise equipment, (ping pong table??). 1 assigned parking plus TONS OF STREET (with city permit).Pets CBC (NMT 2, combined weight less than 80 pounds, $100/month NR pet fee). $111,600 MIN INCOME to qualify (combined). Certified funds required. All checks to Stanciu Management. ONE MONTH FREE RENT for lease prior to Sept 1, 2019!