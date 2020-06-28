All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

1401 ORONOCO STREET

1401 Oronoco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Oronoco Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENOVATED TOP TO BOTTOM 4 level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath END UNIT in popular COLECROFT. Fresh paint throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors. Fireplace with granite surround. BRAND NEW KITCHEN everything opens to unique BRICK WALLED patio. HUGE basement perfect for storage, exercise equipment, (ping pong table??). 1 assigned parking plus TONS OF STREET (with city permit).Pets CBC (NMT 2, combined weight less than 80 pounds, $100/month NR pet fee). $111,600 MIN INCOME to qualify (combined). Certified funds required. All checks to Stanciu Management. ONE MONTH FREE RENT for lease prior to Sept 1, 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 ORONOCO STREET have any available units?
1401 ORONOCO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1401 ORONOCO STREET have?
Some of 1401 ORONOCO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 ORONOCO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1401 ORONOCO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 ORONOCO STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 ORONOCO STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1401 ORONOCO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1401 ORONOCO STREET offers parking.
Does 1401 ORONOCO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 ORONOCO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 ORONOCO STREET have a pool?
No, 1401 ORONOCO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1401 ORONOCO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1401 ORONOCO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 ORONOCO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 ORONOCO STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 ORONOCO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 ORONOCO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
