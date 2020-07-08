All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1321 KING ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1321 KING ST
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:54 AM

1321 KING ST

1321 King Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1321 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

parking
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Looking for a cool one bedroom, one bath unit upstairs in a historic (1880) residential /commercial building in Old Town? Within walking distance to King Street Metro? With the free King Street Trolley at your front door? Check this one out. Two level unit upstairs with a funky loft and skylights. Shoot a game of pool next door at the Rock It Grill. Stroll across the street for live music at O'Shaughnessy's. No pets. Apply online at LongandFoster.com, look up property by address or by MLS # VAAX245792 and click Apply. Unique rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 KING ST have any available units?
1321 KING ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
Is 1321 KING ST currently offering any rent specials?
1321 KING ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 KING ST pet-friendly?
No, 1321 KING ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1321 KING ST offer parking?
Yes, 1321 KING ST offers parking.
Does 1321 KING ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 KING ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 KING ST have a pool?
Yes, 1321 KING ST has a pool.
Does 1321 KING ST have accessible units?
No, 1321 KING ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 KING ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 KING ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 KING ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 KING ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln
Alexandria, VA 22315
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way
Alexandria, VA 22310
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University