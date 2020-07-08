1321 KING ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Looking for a cool one bedroom, one bath unit upstairs in a historic (1880) residential /commercial building in Old Town? Within walking distance to King Street Metro? With the free King Street Trolley at your front door? Check this one out. Two level unit upstairs with a funky loft and skylights. Shoot a game of pool next door at the Rock It Grill. Stroll across the street for live music at O'Shaughnessy's. No pets. Apply online at LongandFoster.com, look up property by address or by MLS # VAAX245792 and click Apply. Unique rental.