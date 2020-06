Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautifully updated and well-maintained condo in sought after Alexandria neighborhood. The Kitchen features granite counters, ceramic tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. The bedroom has two closets of which one is a walk-in. Front loading washer and dryer are in separate laundry room. Close to King Street Metro and historic Old Town Alexandria. Close to shopping and restaurants. Online application @ ahrmanagement.com - $45/adult