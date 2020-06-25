132 Lynhaven Drive, Alexandria, VA 22305 Arlandria
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL END UNIT IN LYNHAVEN, WALK TO DEL RAY, AND POTOMAC YARD! UNDER 2 MILES TO CRYSTAL CITY METRO AND VRE. RENOVATED KITCHEN , HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT AND FRESHLY PAINTED. CHARMING COVERED FRONT PORCH AND OFF STREET PARKING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
