132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL END UNIT IN LYNHAVEN, WALK TO DEL RAY, AND POTOMAC YARD! UNDER 2 MILES TO CRYSTAL CITY METRO AND VRE. RENOVATED KITCHEN , HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT AND FRESHLY PAINTED. CHARMING COVERED FRONT PORCH AND OFF STREET PARKING