Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:07 AM

132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE

Location

132 Lynhaven Drive, Alexandria, VA 22305
Arlandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL END UNIT IN LYNHAVEN, WALK TO DEL RAY, AND POTOMAC YARD! UNDER 2 MILES TO CRYSTAL CITY METRO AND VRE. RENOVATED KITCHEN , HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT AND FRESHLY PAINTED. CHARMING COVERED FRONT PORCH AND OFF STREET PARKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE have any available units?
132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE have?
Some of 132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 LYNHAVEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

