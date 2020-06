Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Top Floor Updated! Gorgeous Corner Unit, Wood Fireplace in Living Area, Large Master w/lots of closet space. Locked Main Foyer MainvEntrance where guest can be buzzed in, Lots of exterior Parking. Walk to shops, restaurants, and favorite Old Town Sites. Lockbox bottom left of the front entrance. Pets On a Case By Case Basis. Escalation Clause applicable with a multi-year lease.