Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Meticulously maintained modern townhouse close to everything! Featuring hardwood floors in living areas with carpet in bedrooms. Open floor plan makes it feel even larger. Hard to find 2-car garage in great location. Less than 1/2 mile to Braddock metro station, soccer fields, playground, and George Washington School. Feet from Potomac Yard Trail.Come out and see this commuter's dream! Pets on case by case basis. <25lbs and no aggressive breeds. $500 pet deposit per pet.