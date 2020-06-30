112 S FAYETTE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

DREAM LOCATION! RENT WITH FURNITURE FOR $3299! Beautifully completely renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Old Town Alexandria! Gleaming wood floors welcome you in this bright open floor plan. Contemporary kitchen with breakfast bar, upgraded counters, and stainless steel appliances with open, spacious living room area. Bright and airy 2 generous bedrooms, full bath with large vanity and shower, and stacked washer and dryer. Enjoy grilling on the fenced in patio area, 1 assigned parking space and ample street parking available. Great commuter location and enjoy the restaurants, shops and events in Historic Old Town Alexandria! Metro just moments and DC minutes away. This is the most desired location so enjoy the charms of everything if has to offer.