Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:25 AM

112 S FAYETTE STREET

Location

112 South Fayette Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
DREAM LOCATION! RENT WITH FURNITURE FOR $3299! Beautifully completely renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Old Town Alexandria! Gleaming wood floors welcome you in this bright open floor plan. Contemporary kitchen with breakfast bar, upgraded counters, and stainless steel appliances with open, spacious living room area. Bright and airy 2 generous bedrooms, full bath with large vanity and shower, and stacked washer and dryer. Enjoy grilling on the fenced in patio area, 1 assigned parking space and ample street parking available. Great commuter location and enjoy the restaurants, shops and events in Historic Old Town Alexandria! Metro just moments and DC minutes away. This is the most desired location so enjoy the charms of everything if has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 S FAYETTE STREET have any available units?
112 S FAYETTE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 112 S FAYETTE STREET have?
Some of 112 S FAYETTE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 S FAYETTE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
112 S FAYETTE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 S FAYETTE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 112 S FAYETTE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 112 S FAYETTE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 112 S FAYETTE STREET offers parking.
Does 112 S FAYETTE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 S FAYETTE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 S FAYETTE STREET have a pool?
No, 112 S FAYETTE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 112 S FAYETTE STREET have accessible units?
No, 112 S FAYETTE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 112 S FAYETTE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 S FAYETTE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 S FAYETTE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 S FAYETTE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

