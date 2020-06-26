All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1102 TRINITY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1102 TRINITY DRIVE
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:16 AM

1102 TRINITY DRIVE

1102 Trinity Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1102 Trinity Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unique and Beautiful split level home with open floor plan and over $100k in upgrades!! Pass through kitchen w/granite & SS appliances, huge laundry space with washer/dryer, wash basin and folding counter. Living areas with wood floors and recessed lighting, Main level master bedroom w/elegant bath. Huge family room, custom paint, crown molding, huge sunroom overlooking lush backyard setting with stone patio. This one won't last long! Neighborhood is only minutes to Old Town, Metro. Lawn care included in rent. Fireplaces are decorative.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 TRINITY DRIVE have any available units?
1102 TRINITY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1102 TRINITY DRIVE have?
Some of 1102 TRINITY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 TRINITY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1102 TRINITY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 TRINITY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1102 TRINITY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1102 TRINITY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1102 TRINITY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1102 TRINITY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 TRINITY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 TRINITY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1102 TRINITY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1102 TRINITY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1102 TRINITY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 TRINITY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 TRINITY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 TRINITY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 TRINITY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr
Alexandria, VA 22314
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street
Alexandria, VA 22304
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave
Alexandria, VA 22302
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University