1102 TRINITY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Unique and Beautiful split level home with open floor plan and over $100k in upgrades!! Pass through kitchen w/granite & SS appliances, huge laundry space with washer/dryer, wash basin and folding counter. Living areas with wood floors and recessed lighting, Main level master bedroom w/elegant bath. Huge family room, custom paint, crown molding, huge sunroom overlooking lush backyard setting with stone patio. This one won't last long! Neighborhood is only minutes to Old Town, Metro. Lawn care included in rent. Fireplaces are decorative.