Alexandria, VA
104 ROBERTS LN #301
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

104 ROBERTS LN #301

104 Roberts Lane · No Longer Available
Location

104 Roberts Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Wonderfully bright and spacious 3 bedroom top floor apartment in tucked away community within walking distance of King St metro. Recently renovated kitchen with tile floor, 42 in cabinets, stainless appliances and pass through to dining room. Open living room/dining room. Three generous bedrooms with large windows. Master bedroom with en suite bath and large walk in closet. Community offers tennis court and outdoor pool. Short walk to King Street metro, Old Town and PTO. 1 assigned parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 ROBERTS LN #301 have any available units?
104 ROBERTS LN #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 104 ROBERTS LN #301 have?
Some of 104 ROBERTS LN #301's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 ROBERTS LN #301 currently offering any rent specials?
104 ROBERTS LN #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 ROBERTS LN #301 pet-friendly?
No, 104 ROBERTS LN #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 104 ROBERTS LN #301 offer parking?
Yes, 104 ROBERTS LN #301 offers parking.
Does 104 ROBERTS LN #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 ROBERTS LN #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 ROBERTS LN #301 have a pool?
Yes, 104 ROBERTS LN #301 has a pool.
Does 104 ROBERTS LN #301 have accessible units?
No, 104 ROBERTS LN #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 104 ROBERTS LN #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 ROBERTS LN #301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 ROBERTS LN #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 ROBERTS LN #301 does not have units with air conditioning.

