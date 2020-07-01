104 ROBERTS LN #301

Amenities

Wonderfully bright and spacious 3 bedroom top floor apartment in tucked away community within walking distance of King St metro. Recently renovated kitchen with tile floor, 42 in cabinets, stainless appliances and pass through to dining room. Open living room/dining room. Three generous bedrooms with large windows. Master bedroom with en suite bath and large walk in closet. Community offers tennis court and outdoor pool. Short walk to King Street metro, Old Town and PTO. 1 assigned parking space.