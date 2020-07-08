All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1 Canterbury Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1 Canterbury Square
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM

1 Canterbury Square

1 Canterbury Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1 Canterbury Square, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
2 bedroom and a DEN in Canterbury Square! 1 bathroom. Freshly painted throughout interior and hardwood floor. Remodeled Bathroom. All Utilities included. Community washer/dryer room in lowest level. 2 parking and 1 guest parking stickers. Sorry no pets allowed the the Community.

-Rent by Owner
-all Utilities included (Not phone/cable/internet)
-outdoor swimming pool
-balcony
-storage Unit
-near bus lines
-one month's rent and security deposit due at time of signing
-a year lease required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Canterbury Square have any available units?
1 Canterbury Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 1 Canterbury Square have?
Some of 1 Canterbury Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Canterbury Square currently offering any rent specials?
1 Canterbury Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Canterbury Square pet-friendly?
No, 1 Canterbury Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 1 Canterbury Square offer parking?
Yes, 1 Canterbury Square offers parking.
Does 1 Canterbury Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Canterbury Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Canterbury Square have a pool?
Yes, 1 Canterbury Square has a pool.
Does 1 Canterbury Square have accessible units?
No, 1 Canterbury Square does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Canterbury Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Canterbury Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Canterbury Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Canterbury Square has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ashlawn at Southern Towers
4921 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane
Alexandria, VA 22314
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Dalton
1225 1st St
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University