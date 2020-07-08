1 Canterbury Square

2 bedroom and a DEN in Canterbury Square! 1 bathroom. Freshly painted throughout interior and hardwood floor. Remodeled Bathroom. All Utilities included. Community washer/dryer room in lowest level. 2 parking and 1 guest parking stickers. Sorry no pets allowed the the Community.
-Rent by Owner -all Utilities included (Not phone/cable/internet) -outdoor swimming pool -balcony -storage Unit -near bus lines -one month's rent and security deposit due at time of signing -a year lease required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
