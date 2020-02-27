9522 BLACK THORN LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 3/2 single story in MEDICAL CENTER area! Open floor and a gas fireplace. Dining and breakfast areas with window seat breakfast nook. Ceiling fans throughout. WATER SOFTENER. Property comes with Washer/Dryer & Fridge also No Carpet throughout. Great master with access to PATIO and DECK; jacuzzi tub in master. Low maintenance backyard with 20-yr-old Crepe Myrtles and a Pomegranate tree.