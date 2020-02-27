All apartments in San Antonio
9522 BLACK THORN LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9522 BLACK THORN LN

9522 Black Thorn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9522 Black Thorn Lane, San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Farmsteads

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Well maintained 3/2 single story in MEDICAL CENTER area! Open floor and a gas fireplace. Dining and breakfast areas with window seat breakfast nook. Ceiling fans throughout. WATER SOFTENER. Property comes with Washer/Dryer & Fridge also No Carpet throughout. Great master with access to PATIO and DECK; jacuzzi tub in master. Low maintenance backyard with 20-yr-old Crepe Myrtles and a Pomegranate tree.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9522 BLACK THORN LN have any available units?
9522 BLACK THORN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9522 BLACK THORN LN have?
Some of 9522 BLACK THORN LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9522 BLACK THORN LN currently offering any rent specials?
9522 BLACK THORN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9522 BLACK THORN LN pet-friendly?
No, 9522 BLACK THORN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9522 BLACK THORN LN offer parking?
Yes, 9522 BLACK THORN LN offers parking.
Does 9522 BLACK THORN LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9522 BLACK THORN LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9522 BLACK THORN LN have a pool?
No, 9522 BLACK THORN LN does not have a pool.
Does 9522 BLACK THORN LN have accessible units?
No, 9522 BLACK THORN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9522 BLACK THORN LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 9522 BLACK THORN LN does not have units with dishwashers.
