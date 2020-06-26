All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

9426 Santa Fe Ridge

9426 Santa Fe Rdg · No Longer Available
Location

9426 Santa Fe Rdg, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

9426 Santa Fe Ridge Available 06/01/19 Huge 4/2.5/2 Home in NW San Antonio * Close to Lackland AFB * Only $1495.00 - WOW, what a beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage home * Clean, bright, and open floor plan ready for immediate move-in !. Beautiful 12 inch tile all downstairs * Open kitchen into family room * Eat in Kitchen * Formal dining * 3 living areas, family room, formal living down, and media room up * Beautiful spacious master bedroom * Master bath has separate shower and garden tub * Walk in closets throughout house * Beautiful huge deck * Pet restriction, no cats and dogs only under 25 lbs with approval *

(RLNE1866056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9426 Santa Fe Ridge have any available units?
9426 Santa Fe Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9426 Santa Fe Ridge have?
Some of 9426 Santa Fe Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9426 Santa Fe Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
9426 Santa Fe Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9426 Santa Fe Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 9426 Santa Fe Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 9426 Santa Fe Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 9426 Santa Fe Ridge offers parking.
Does 9426 Santa Fe Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9426 Santa Fe Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9426 Santa Fe Ridge have a pool?
No, 9426 Santa Fe Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 9426 Santa Fe Ridge have accessible units?
No, 9426 Santa Fe Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 9426 Santa Fe Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 9426 Santa Fe Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
