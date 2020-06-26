Amenities

9426 Santa Fe Ridge Available 06/01/19 Huge 4/2.5/2 Home in NW San Antonio * Close to Lackland AFB * Only $1495.00 - WOW, what a beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage home * Clean, bright, and open floor plan ready for immediate move-in !. Beautiful 12 inch tile all downstairs * Open kitchen into family room * Eat in Kitchen * Formal dining * 3 living areas, family room, formal living down, and media room up * Beautiful spacious master bedroom * Master bath has separate shower and garden tub * Walk in closets throughout house * Beautiful huge deck * Pet restriction, no cats and dogs only under 25 lbs with approval *



