9226 VILLAGE BROWN

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill carpet

3 bedroom home in NW side! - Must see this move in ready 3 bedroom located in the NW side of San Antonio. Home has NO carpet throughout and features new paint and new appliances. Good sized backyard is perfect for summer BBQ's. Hurry and contact us to schedule your showing in today.



Application Fee: $50 per person over the age of 18

Security Deposit: $1150

Cleaning Deposit: $150

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable)

-No cats are allowed.



*Bills are not included

*Property has washer and dryer connections.

*Renters Insurance is required. $100,000 minimum in liability coverage.



Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE4725405)