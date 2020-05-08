All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9226 VILLAGE BROWN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9226 VILLAGE BROWN
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

9226 VILLAGE BROWN

9226 Village Brown · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9226 Village Brown, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
3 bedroom home in NW side! - Must see this move in ready 3 bedroom located in the NW side of San Antonio. Home has NO carpet throughout and features new paint and new appliances. Good sized backyard is perfect for summer BBQ's. Hurry and contact us to schedule your showing in today.

Application Fee: $50 per person over the age of 18
Security Deposit: $1150
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable)
-No cats are allowed.

*Bills are not included
*Property has washer and dryer connections.
*Renters Insurance is required. $100,000 minimum in liability coverage.

Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4725405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9226 VILLAGE BROWN have any available units?
9226 VILLAGE BROWN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9226 VILLAGE BROWN have?
Some of 9226 VILLAGE BROWN's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9226 VILLAGE BROWN currently offering any rent specials?
9226 VILLAGE BROWN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9226 VILLAGE BROWN pet-friendly?
Yes, 9226 VILLAGE BROWN is pet friendly.
Does 9226 VILLAGE BROWN offer parking?
No, 9226 VILLAGE BROWN does not offer parking.
Does 9226 VILLAGE BROWN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9226 VILLAGE BROWN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9226 VILLAGE BROWN have a pool?
No, 9226 VILLAGE BROWN does not have a pool.
Does 9226 VILLAGE BROWN have accessible units?
No, 9226 VILLAGE BROWN does not have accessible units.
Does 9226 VILLAGE BROWN have units with dishwashers?
No, 9226 VILLAGE BROWN does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street
San Antonio, TX 78216
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio