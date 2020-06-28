9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don' let this one pass you by! Newly renovated 3/2/2 home in quiet neighborhood. Feels larger than 1435 sqft! All new appliances to include washer/dryer. Custom tile throughout home. Beautifully redone master bath and custom closet. Relax in the free-standing soaking tub or in the open shower while listening to the built in Bluetooth Light. Open flow plus breakfast nook and dining room gives great options for entertaining. Granite counters in kitchen and both bathrooms. Gas fireplace in living room provides a great focal point. Nice storage areas in the home.