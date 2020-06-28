All apartments in San Antonio
9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:24 AM

9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240

9210 Fisher's Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9210 Fisher's Hill Drive, San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Farmsteads

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don' let this one pass you by! Newly renovated 3/2/2 home in quiet neighborhood. Feels larger than 1435 sqft! All new appliances to include washer/dryer. Custom tile throughout home. Beautifully redone master bath and custom closet. Relax in the free-standing soaking tub or in the open shower while listening to the built in Bluetooth Light. Open flow plus breakfast nook and dining room gives great options for entertaining. Granite counters in kitchen and both bathrooms. Gas fireplace in living room provides a great focal point. Nice storage areas in the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240 have any available units?
9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240 have?
Some of 9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240 currently offering any rent specials?
9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240 is pet friendly.
Does 9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240 offer parking?
Yes, 9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240 offers parking.
Does 9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240 have a pool?
No, 9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240 does not have a pool.
Does 9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240 have accessible units?
No, 9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240 does not have accessible units.
Does 9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240 has units with dishwashers.
