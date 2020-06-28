9210 Fishers Hill San Antonio, TX 78240

9210 Fisher's Hill Drive, San Antonio, TX 78240 Alamo Farmsteads
Don' let this one pass you by! Newly renovated 3/2/2 home in quiet neighborhood. Feels larger than 1435 sqft! All new appliances to include washer/dryer. Custom tile throughout home. Beautifully redone master bath and custom closet. Relax in the free-standing soaking tub or in the open shower while listening to the built in Bluetooth Light. Open flow plus breakfast nook and dining room gives great options for entertaining. Granite counters in kitchen and both bathrooms. Gas fireplace in living room provides a great focal point. Nice storage areas in the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
