Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym bbq/grill business center conference room game room online portal pool table

At The View at Crown Ridge, you will have access to an array of first-rate amenities. Visit our fitness center and practice your Lotus pose in the interactive yoga studio, then cool off in the resort-style infinity pool. Head to the resident e-lounge for a change of scenery while working or studying from home. Cat and dog lovers rejoice because our community is also pet-friendly. From outdoor grilling stations to a billiards area and more, The View at Crown Ridge has everything you need to kick back, relax, and enjoy all the comforts the community has to offer.