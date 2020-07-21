9127 Sycamore Cv

Amenities
Spacious home close to Lackland and SeaWorld - Property Id: 199821
Beautiful home conveniently located off 151, close to 410 and 1604. Easy access to Lackland, and just 6 miles from SeaWorld. 3 large bedrooms all with walk in closets. Beautiful backyard with patio perfect for grilling and hanging out with friends and family. Lots of natural light in this beautiful home. The community also includes a fantastic playground and duck pond with walking trail for the whole family to get out and enjoy the outdoors!
$400 deposit for pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199821
Property Id 199821
(RLNE5528979)