Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Villa de Oro
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Villa de Oro

Villa de Oro

130 Camino de Oro · (210) 750-4519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 Camino de Oro, San Antonio, TX 78224

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 8-807R · Avail. Aug 31

$701

Studio · 1 Bath · 482 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-503R · Avail. Aug 14

$729

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

Unit 2-206 · Avail. Jul 31

$729

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

Unit 4-401R · Avail. Jul 27

$749

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa de Oro.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
playground

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Credit Based
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 40 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Villa de Oro have any available units?
Villa de Oro has 6 units available starting at $701 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa de Oro have?
Some of Villa de Oro's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa de Oro currently offering any rent specials?
Villa de Oro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa de Oro pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa de Oro is pet friendly.
Does Villa de Oro offer parking?
Yes, Villa de Oro offers parking.
Does Villa de Oro have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villa de Oro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa de Oro have a pool?
Yes, Villa de Oro has a pool.
Does Villa de Oro have accessible units?
Yes, Villa de Oro has accessible units.
Does Villa de Oro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa de Oro has units with dishwashers.

