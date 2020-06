Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful remodeled craftsman style home in the heart of Beacon Hill. Home features Large 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms. Large open entertainment space with office, living, formal dining, breakfast nook and large kitchen. Original built in cabinetry, doors, fireplaces and floors gives this home a charm from its era. This is definitely a must see rental. Home is still in the process of clean up but will be ready by 9/1/2019