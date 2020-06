Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7611 Valley Trails - Plenty of room in this 4 bedroom home featuring two eating areas and a large living room with fireplace. Kitchen has refrigerator, breakfast bar, lots of cabinets and counter space. All bedrooms are located upstairs with plenty of closet space, master has two large walk in closets, full bath & ceiling fan. Large fenced in yard, mature trees and patio slab. Close to shopping, restaurants, military bases.



