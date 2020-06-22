7422 Silent Path

Amenities

Fantastic Single story home located on the Northwest side of SA. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home with an open floor plan has beautiful ceramic tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms, separate dining room, and eat in kitchen. Master bedroom has full bath with double vanities, separate tub/ shower and huge walk in closet. 4th bedroom used as study but has a large walk in closet. Built in cabinets in garage. Large 22x15 covered porch with mature trees. Schedule your showing today!!



Advertised rent includes an amount that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 30 under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program