Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7422 Silent Path

7422 Silent Path · No Longer Available
Location

7422 Silent Path, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic Single story home located on the Northwest side of SA. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home with an open floor plan has beautiful ceramic tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms, separate dining room, and eat in kitchen. Master bedroom has full bath with double vanities, separate tub/ shower and huge walk in closet. 4th bedroom used as study but has a large walk in closet. Built in cabinets in garage. Large 22x15 covered porch with mature trees. Schedule your showing today!!

Advertised rent includes an amount that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 30 under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7422 Silent Path have any available units?
7422 Silent Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7422 Silent Path have?
Some of 7422 Silent Path's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7422 Silent Path currently offering any rent specials?
7422 Silent Path isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7422 Silent Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 7422 Silent Path is pet friendly.
Does 7422 Silent Path offer parking?
Yes, 7422 Silent Path does offer parking.
Does 7422 Silent Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7422 Silent Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7422 Silent Path have a pool?
No, 7422 Silent Path does not have a pool.
Does 7422 Silent Path have accessible units?
No, 7422 Silent Path does not have accessible units.
Does 7422 Silent Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7422 Silent Path has units with dishwashers.
