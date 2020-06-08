7306 Vista Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ae953db0b2 ---- This beautiful home features stainless steel appliances in kitchen, tile in living areas, and carpet in bedrooms.Spacious bedrooms with walk in closets, master bath features a double vanity. Two car garage with plenty of space for storage! 5 minutes from Lackland, Pearsall Park, Restaurants and shopping! Call today to set up a showing!! ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***