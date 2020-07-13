Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill guest parking internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Special Savings:

$199 covers your entire move-in! Look and Lease your new apartment home within 48 hours and we will waive your deposit.

*Some restrictions apply, please contact the office for details.



Welcome home to Spice Creek Apartments, conveniently located near the heart of the South Texas Medical Center. You will find us within walking distance to USAA, I-10 and I-410 allowing for a smooth commute anywhere you want to be. Our newly renovated community offers one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring wood laminate flooring, plush carpeting in all bedrooms, new black GE appliances, modern imitation granite counter tops, and contemporary brushed nickel hardware. Optional features include a kitchen pantry and a wood burning fireplace. Residents appreciate after hours courtesy patrol, on-site/on-call maintenance, ample guest parking and business center with wireless internet access. Enjoy our renovated and remodeled swimming pool, and remarkable clubhouse. Tour our photo gall