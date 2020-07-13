All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Spice Creek Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Spice Creek Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Spice Creek Apartments

8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr · (210) 361-5213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1622 · Avail. Aug 7

$726

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 1618 · Avail. Aug 24

$726

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 1420 · Avail. Aug 20

$766

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0304 · Avail. now

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 1205 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit 1505 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spice Creek Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Special Savings:
$199 covers your entire move-in! Look and Lease your new apartment home within 48 hours and we will waive your deposit.
*Some restrictions apply, please contact the office for details.

Welcome home to Spice Creek Apartments, conveniently located near the heart of the South Texas Medical Center. You will find us within walking distance to USAA, I-10 and I-410 allowing for a smooth commute anywhere you want to be. Our newly renovated community offers one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring wood laminate flooring, plush carpeting in all bedrooms, new black GE appliances, modern imitation granite counter tops, and contemporary brushed nickel hardware. Optional features include a kitchen pantry and a wood burning fireplace. Residents appreciate after hours courtesy patrol, on-site/on-call maintenance, ample guest parking and business center with wireless internet access. Enjoy our renovated and remodeled swimming pool, and remarkable clubhouse. Tour our photo gall

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spice Creek Apartments have any available units?
Spice Creek Apartments has 9 units available starting at $726 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Spice Creek Apartments have?
Some of Spice Creek Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spice Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Spice Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spice Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Spice Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Spice Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Spice Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Spice Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Spice Creek Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Spice Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Spice Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Spice Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Spice Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Spice Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Spice Creek Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Spice Creek Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78218
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln
San Antonio, TX 78223
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Esperanza at Palo Alto
12305 SW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78224

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity