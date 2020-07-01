All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7014 SPRING BRIAR ST

7014 Spring Briar · No Longer Available
Location

7014 Spring Briar, San Antonio, TX 78209
Terrell Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully remodeled town home is located in the coveted Terrell Heights neighborhood. Family room boasts high ceilings and wood burning fire place. Eat-In kitchen was designed with granite counter tops, new cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. Master suite is located on the first level and has full bath with double vanity and large walk-in shower. Master suite also has personal access to out door patio. This great open floor plan will not disappoint and property will be a pleasure to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7014 SPRING BRIAR ST have any available units?
7014 SPRING BRIAR ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7014 SPRING BRIAR ST have?
Some of 7014 SPRING BRIAR ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7014 SPRING BRIAR ST currently offering any rent specials?
7014 SPRING BRIAR ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 SPRING BRIAR ST pet-friendly?
No, 7014 SPRING BRIAR ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7014 SPRING BRIAR ST offer parking?
Yes, 7014 SPRING BRIAR ST offers parking.
Does 7014 SPRING BRIAR ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7014 SPRING BRIAR ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 SPRING BRIAR ST have a pool?
No, 7014 SPRING BRIAR ST does not have a pool.
Does 7014 SPRING BRIAR ST have accessible units?
No, 7014 SPRING BRIAR ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7014 SPRING BRIAR ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7014 SPRING BRIAR ST does not have units with dishwashers.
