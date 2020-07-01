7014 SPRING BRIAR ST

Amenities

This beautifully remodeled town home is located in the coveted Terrell Heights neighborhood. Family room boasts high ceilings and wood burning fire place. Eat-In kitchen was designed with granite counter tops, new cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. Master suite is located on the first level and has full bath with double vanity and large walk-in shower. Master suite also has personal access to out door patio. This great open floor plan will not disappoint and property will be a pleasure to show!