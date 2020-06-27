6855 Raintree Path

Amenities

pet friendly game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Two-Story Home with HUGE Closet Space and Backyard! - Incredible LARGE home - Madison High School - HUGE backyard - home also features island kitchen, large master bedroom with plenty of closet space! Upstairs game room or additional living area to enjoy or a place for entertaining. Conveniently located to tons of shopping, major highways, restaurants, and endless opportunities for fun. Let your imagination run wild in this open floor plan. Have your agent show you this home today.



(RLNE2588783)