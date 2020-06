Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

This lovely townhome is available for move in. Located at Betty Levy townhome subdivision. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bath w/ ceramic tile on main floor, carpeted bedrooms & laundry closet right off kitchen. Kitchen includes white appliances, new backsplash w/ marbled look counter tops. Living room fireplace ready and nice cozy backyard with patio slab. Community pool right around corner, close to major HWY & Close to Kelly & Lackland AFB