Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Beautiful home on large corner offered about 3200 sqft., 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 living areas, 2 eating areas and a large game room upstairs! Tile flooring down stairs and laminate flooring up. Wood burning fireplace in the family room. The master suite is spacious with a large walk in closet. Outdoor living enthusiasts will enjoy the sun room and large back yard. This home has lower maintenance with 4 sides brick on the exterior