Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Great Rental!!! This townhome has been recently updated and has a large back yard that backs up to a greenbelt. Recently painted and the flooring is in great shape. Oversized one car garage, huge 20' x 10' covered deck with storage. Mature trees!!!! Move-in ready and this rental home will not last long!!! You will be close to 1604, IH10, USAA, UTSA, & Shopping is nearby!!!