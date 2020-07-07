6327 TALLY GATE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Awesome home located near medical center, USAA, and UTSA. Master bedroom has two walk-in closets, one in bedroom and one in master bath. Master bath features luxurious walk-in shower. Big living room with gorgeous brick fireplace. New carpet in one bedroom. Samsung washer/dryer, refrigerator included in rent. Black appliances and tons of workspace in kitchen. Spacious back yard boasts privacy fence, 31 x 9.5' covered Screened deck/patio with built-in benches. 21'8 x 20' garage. Short walk to the neighborhood pool and clubhouse.