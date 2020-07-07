All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:35 PM

6327 TALLY GATE

6327 Tally Gate · No Longer Available
Location

6327 Tally Gate, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Awesome home located near medical center, USAA, and UTSA. Master bedroom has two walk-in closets, one in bedroom and one in master bath. Master bath features luxurious walk-in shower. Big living room with gorgeous brick fireplace. New carpet in one bedroom. Samsung washer/dryer, refrigerator included in rent. Black appliances and tons of workspace in kitchen. Spacious back yard boasts privacy fence, 31 x 9.5' covered Screened deck/patio with built-in benches. 21'8 x 20' garage. Short walk to the neighborhood pool and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6327 TALLY GATE have any available units?
6327 TALLY GATE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6327 TALLY GATE have?
Some of 6327 TALLY GATE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6327 TALLY GATE currently offering any rent specials?
6327 TALLY GATE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6327 TALLY GATE pet-friendly?
No, 6327 TALLY GATE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6327 TALLY GATE offer parking?
Yes, 6327 TALLY GATE offers parking.
Does 6327 TALLY GATE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6327 TALLY GATE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6327 TALLY GATE have a pool?
Yes, 6327 TALLY GATE has a pool.
Does 6327 TALLY GATE have accessible units?
No, 6327 TALLY GATE does not have accessible units.
Does 6327 TALLY GATE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6327 TALLY GATE does not have units with dishwashers.

