622 BUTLER PT

Fantastic 2 story house conveniently located minutes from 1604, 151, 410, Sea World and a short distance from Lackland AFB. This house boasts two large open living areas downstairs, eat in kitchen area with bay windows, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. Pantry has lots of room for storage. All bedrooms are upstairs. Huge master suite. Master bath has separate vanities, dual closets, separate shower and garden tub. A must see!! Mandatory tenant amenity package $40 per month. Pet rent $25 per pet per month.