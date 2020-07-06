All apartments in San Antonio
622 BUTLER PT

622 Butler Point · No Longer Available
Location

622 Butler Point, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic 2 story house conveniently located minutes from 1604, 151, 410, Sea World and a short distance from Lackland AFB. This house boasts two large open living areas downstairs, eat in kitchen area with bay windows, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. Pantry has lots of room for storage. All bedrooms are upstairs. Huge master suite. Master bath has separate vanities, dual closets, separate shower and garden tub. A must see!! Mandatory tenant amenity package $40 per month. Pet rent $25 per pet per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 BUTLER PT have any available units?
622 BUTLER PT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 BUTLER PT have?
Some of 622 BUTLER PT's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 BUTLER PT currently offering any rent specials?
622 BUTLER PT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 BUTLER PT pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 BUTLER PT is pet friendly.
Does 622 BUTLER PT offer parking?
Yes, 622 BUTLER PT offers parking.
Does 622 BUTLER PT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 BUTLER PT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 BUTLER PT have a pool?
No, 622 BUTLER PT does not have a pool.
Does 622 BUTLER PT have accessible units?
No, 622 BUTLER PT does not have accessible units.
Does 622 BUTLER PT have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 BUTLER PT does not have units with dishwashers.

