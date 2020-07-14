All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

Alcove at Alamo Heights

Open Now until 5:30pm
6419 N Vandiver Rd · (210) 361-8041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
2 weeks free rent (on select units)
Location

6419 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209
Willshire Terrace

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3308 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 1205 · Avail. now

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1304 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit 1311 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit 1211 · Avail. now

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alcove at Alamo Heights.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
internet access
At the Alcove at Alamo Heights our friendly, top notch staff, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest of our competition! Our one, two- and three-bedroom floorplans are perfect for any lifestyle. We have all the finest finishes and features you deserve. All kitchens feature espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Beautiful wood-style flooring makes your apartment home modern and stylish. Our pet-friendly community is equipped with a resort style pool, BBQ grills, 24-hour fitness center, and a location with access to work and fun! Escape from the hustle and bustle and relax in charming Alamo Heights! Our unbeatable location provides you with easy access to Interstate 35, 410 and 281. We are close to all the best dining, shopping and entertainment options, The McNay Art Museum, Brackenridge Park and Pearl District to name a few. No matter how you spend your days or nights, The Alcove at Alamo Heights will ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $150, $250, $350
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Visitors must park outside the gate in any available open spot. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Garage lot. Visitors must park outside the gate in any available open spot. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $175/month. Other, 150 spaces/unit. Visitors must park outside the gate in any available open spot. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alcove at Alamo Heights have any available units?
Alcove at Alamo Heights has 8 units available starting at $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Alcove at Alamo Heights have?
Some of Alcove at Alamo Heights's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alcove at Alamo Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Alcove at Alamo Heights is offering the following rent specials: 2 weeks free rent (on select units)
Is Alcove at Alamo Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Alcove at Alamo Heights is pet friendly.
Does Alcove at Alamo Heights offer parking?
Yes, Alcove at Alamo Heights offers parking.
Does Alcove at Alamo Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, Alcove at Alamo Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Alcove at Alamo Heights have a pool?
Yes, Alcove at Alamo Heights has a pool.
Does Alcove at Alamo Heights have accessible units?
Yes, Alcove at Alamo Heights has accessible units.
Does Alcove at Alamo Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alcove at Alamo Heights has units with dishwashers.
