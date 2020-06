Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

~Beautiful home on a corner lot in Blue Rock Springs w/3 bedrooms & a loft~Wood & tile floors in the living & dining room~Island kitchen w/breakfast nook~Walk-in pantry~All bedrooms have ceiling fans~Master bathroom has a garden tub & new shower~Updated bathroom fixtures~Repainted outside, new gutters, new fence~Covered patio~Well maintained and ready for immediate move-in~Dogs ok, no aggressive breeds, no cats~