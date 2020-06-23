5514 Justin Cove

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cb1707f06f ----
Beautiful 2 story cul-de-sac home in gated community, close to med center. Open floor plan, large bedrooms and great master suite. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.
*No Pets Allowed*
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Refrigerator
Community Gated
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 1 Car Garage