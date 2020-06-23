All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5514 Justin Cove

5514 Justin Cove · No Longer Available
Location

5514 Justin Cove, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
refrigerator
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cb1707f06f ----
Beautiful 2 story cul-de-sac home in gated community, close to med center. Open floor plan, large bedrooms and great master suite. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.
*No Pets Allowed*

Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Refrigerator
Community Gated
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 1 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 Justin Cove have any available units?
5514 Justin Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5514 Justin Cove have?
Some of 5514 Justin Cove's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5514 Justin Cove currently offering any rent specials?
5514 Justin Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 Justin Cove pet-friendly?
No, 5514 Justin Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5514 Justin Cove offer parking?
Yes, 5514 Justin Cove does offer parking.
Does 5514 Justin Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5514 Justin Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 Justin Cove have a pool?
No, 5514 Justin Cove does not have a pool.
Does 5514 Justin Cove have accessible units?
No, 5514 Justin Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 Justin Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5514 Justin Cove has units with dishwashers.
