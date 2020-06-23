5514 Justin Cove

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cb1707f06f ----

Beautiful 2 story cul-de-sac home in gated community, close to med center. Open floor plan, large bedrooms and great master suite. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

*No Pets Allowed*



Ac Central

Appliance Dishwasher

Appliance Disposal

Appliance Refrigerator

Community Gated

Indoor Walk In Closets

Outdoor Back Yard

Outdoor Fenced

Parking 1 Car Garage