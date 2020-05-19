Amenities

5458 Sunlit Brook Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous 3 Bed - 2.5 Bath Home for Rent in Summerwood Park! - You will love this home! Enter into your huge living room with upgraded flooring, plenty of natural light and beautiful ceramic tile. This home has an open layout. The dining area has a view of the backyard and plenty of natural light! The kitchen is amazing. It features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a tile back splash and large island with breakfast bar. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Master bedroom is a great size and have a private full bath with his and her sinks. Outside, enjoy a deck and yard for entertaining! Must see!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4934231)